Man, 58, killed in row home fire in Fairhill

Police say a man was killed in a row home fire in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

The blaze broke out on the 600 block of West Huntington Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 58-year-old man was found inside the home and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No word on what sparked the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted.

