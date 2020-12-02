Expand / Collapse search

Man, 58, killed in row home fire in Fairhill

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was killed in a row home fire in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

The blaze broke out on the 600 block of West Huntington Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

According to police, a 58-year-old man was found inside the home and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

No word on what sparked the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted. 

