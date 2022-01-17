Man, 60, shot during attempted carjacking in Frankford, police say

article

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in the Frankford section the city.

The incident happened at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday on the 3800 block of Jasper Street.

Police say the 60-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

