Man, 60, shot in chest in Kensington, walks into hospital; police say he is in extremely critical condition

article

A 60-year-old man is clinging to life after he was shot in the chest in Kensington.

Authorities say the man was shot one time in the chest on the 1800 block of East Lehigh Avenue Wednesday, just after 5:30 p.m.

Police said after the man was shot, he managed to walk into the Episcopal campus of Temple University Hospital, but, once there, it was determined he should be transferred. Medics then rushed him to Temple Hospital. He is listed in extremely critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter