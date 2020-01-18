Man, 60, shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

article

A 60-year-old man was killed after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say police responded to the 3000 block of North Bambrey Street Saturday, just before 6:30 p.m. for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 60-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While a weapon has been recovered, police say the investigation is ongoing. They are still searching for a suspect.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

