Man, 62, medevac'd with injuries after vessel runs aground

article

Coast Guard authorities say an injured boater was medevac’d to a hospital with injuries reportedly sustained after his vessel ran aground off New Jersey.

Authorities say the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay was called Saturday after the 33-foot pleasure craft ran aground in Oyster Creek Channel near Barnegat Light.

A 29-foot-Coast Guard vessel was launched to assist the 62-year man, who had injuries to his rib and arm.

After he was stabilized, he was taken to Station Barnegat Light and then transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for additional treatment.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter