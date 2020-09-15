Man, 62, shot in face during home invasion at North Philadelphia apartment complex

article

Philadelphia police say a man is in critical condition after shots were fired during a home invasion and attempted robbery.

The shooting occurred just after midnight at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of North 7th Street in North Philadelphia.

According to investigators, the 62-year-old male victim told responding officers he answered a knock at the complex door, and let someone in.

At that time, the suspect followed the victim back to his apartment where he was shot once in the face.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video from the scene to help them identify and locate the suspect.

