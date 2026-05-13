Man, 65, struck by arrow in possible targeted attack in Woodbury: police
WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury are investigating after they say a 65-year-old man was struck by an arrow in a possible targeted attack.
What we know:
Officers from the Woodbury City Police Department were called to the area of 467 Cooper Street around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a 65-year-old man was struck by an arrow and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary information shared by police indicates that it may have been a "targeted attack," according to investigators.
Police say there is currently no known threat to the public.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported as of Wednesday.
Police have not said why the 65-year-old man may have been targeted.