Man, 65, struck by arrow in possible targeted attack in Woodbury: police

The Brief A 65-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by an arrow. Investigators believe the attack may have been targeted. No arrests have been reported.



Police in Woodbury are investigating after they say a 65-year-old man was struck by an arrow in a possible targeted attack.

What we know:

Officers from the Woodbury City Police Department were called to the area of 467 Cooper Street around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 65-year-old man was struck by an arrow and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information shared by police indicates that it may have been a "targeted attack," according to investigators.

Police say there is currently no known threat to the public.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported as of Wednesday.

Police have not said why the 65-year-old man may have been targeted.