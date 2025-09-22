Expand / Collapse search

Man, 83, struck and killed by car while attempting to cross Schuylkill Expressway

Published  September 22, 2025 12:34pm EDT
    • An 83-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the Schuykill Expressway on Monday.
    • The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is being cooperative with police.
    • No other vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.

PHILADELPHIA - An 83-year-old man was fatally hit by a car while attempting to cross the Schuylkill Expressway early Monday morning. 

What we know:

Investigators say the deadly crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on a stretch of highway just after the Vare Avenue exit ramp.

The victim, an 83-year-old man, tried to cross the highway ahead of traffic and was struck by a driver who was heading to work.

Police say the striking vehicle stopped at the scene and is being cooperative. 

State Police called the crash accidental.

