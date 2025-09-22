Man, 83, struck and killed by car while attempting to cross Schuylkill Expressway
PHILADELPHIA - An 83-year-old man was fatally hit by a car while attempting to cross the Schuylkill Expressway early Monday morning.
What we know:
Investigators say the deadly crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on a stretch of highway just after the Vare Avenue exit ramp.
The victim, an 83-year-old man, tried to cross the highway ahead of traffic and was struck by a driver who was heading to work.
Police say the striking vehicle stopped at the scene and is being cooperative.
State Police called the crash accidental.