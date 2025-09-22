Man, 83, struck and killed by car while attempting to cross Schuylkill Expressway

The Brief An 83-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the Schuykill Expressway on Monday. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is being cooperative with police. No other vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.



An 83-year-old man was fatally hit by a car while attempting to cross the Schuylkill Expressway early Monday morning.

What we know:

Investigators say the deadly crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on a stretch of highway just after the Vare Avenue exit ramp.

The victim, an 83-year-old man, tried to cross the highway ahead of traffic and was struck by a driver who was heading to work.

Police say the striking vehicle stopped at the scene and is being cooperative.

State Police called the crash accidental.