Man accused of exposing himself at Marshall’s in Evesham sought: police

Evesham police officers are looking for a man they say exposed himself in front of customers in Marshall’s Monday.

What we know:

On Monday at around 4:00 p.m. Evesham officers responded to a Marshall’s located at 704 Route 73 South for a lewdness complaint.

Upon arrival, store employees said that a suspect entered the premises at around 2:00 p.m. and exposed his genitals to multiple patrons.

Staff also told officers that the same suspect had committed a similar act at the store one-week prior. During that incident, they said the man exposed his genitals to several patrons, including a juvenile.

Witnesses and surveillance video evidence describe the suspect as an African American male in his early 20s with short hair.

This investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you are a victim of one of these crimes, have any information regarding these crimes, or know the identity of the suspect, please contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116