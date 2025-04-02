Man accused of groping 12-year-old girl on way to school; SVU investigating

The Brief The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit is investigating a disturbing case in Roxborough. They say a 12-year-old girl was touched on her backside by a man as she was walking to school. FOX 29's Kelly Rule spoke to the victim and her mother, who asked to remain anonymous.



This incident occurred on a morning when the girl arrived at school later than usual, around 11:15, due to an appointment, making it a rare time when no one was around.

Sadly, it happened just feet from the school entrance.

What we know:

The 12-year-old girl told FOX 29 that she does not know the man walking beside her, which was captured in a video.

Speaking to us anonymously with her mother over the phone, she says around 11:15 a.m. on March 20, she was walking into Cook-Wissahickon School late because of a morning appointment when the man suddenly approached her and asked for her number.

She said, "No, I’m only 12."

The pair can be seen walking together behind a car.

That’s when the girl says he hugged her and proceeded to grope her backside before offering to drive her to school.

She says she declined and walked away.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit says they are investigating this case involving a 12-year-old girl.

"He actually touched her, groped her, tried to get her into the car, and he knew her age, and he just didn’t care. It’s scary, it’s uncomfortable, and it’s right outside of a school," the victim's mother said.

Cook-Wissahickon School sent a message home to parents, saying in part that the school has received a report of a middle school student being approached in the neighborhood after regular arrival hours.

Police and the Office of School Safety are investigating, and the school is adding extra safety measures.

They also advised parents to talk with their children about avoiding situations and what to do if a stranger approaches them.

"Kids should not have to go through that," said Brianna Garcia, a Cook-Wissahickon School parent.

Garcia, a mom of two students, says she was surprised and disturbed by the note. She walks her kids to school and says she doesn’t plan to change that anytime soon.

"She wants to walk, and I’m like, Skyla, no, it’s not safe. Anything could happen, even though it’s a safe neighborhood. It can happen anywhere. We just have to be cautious. That’s one thing we have to do is be cautious," Garcia said.

The Special Victims Unit says this is an active and ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

If you have any information, they ask that you call the police or submit a tip anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS.