Man accused of burglary, peering into homes in Maple Shade

Police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Anthony Holmes, of Camden, accused of burglary, harassment and peering into people’s homes several times over the last few weeks at an apartment community in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

Investigators say the first report of the suspicious man came in around 4 a.m. on Sept. 28 at Sunflower Road and Laurel Drive. According to police, a mom of three small children told investigators that a man attempted to burglarize her home in the middle of the night when the suspect saw the woman he ran but he continued to come back.

Maple Shade police say that several people reported seeing a creepy man lurking through the neighborhood. Parents are reviewing safety plans with their children.

Police think there may be more victims out there. Anyone with possible information concerning any similar incidents are asked to contact the Maple Shade police at 856-234-8300.