Man accused of robbing 2 Burlington County 7-Elevens in one day

article

A New Jersey man was arrested after investigators say he robbed two 7-Elevens on the same day, and tried to rob another days later.

Bobbyjean Orak, 29, was charged with second-degree robbery, two counts of theft, and criminal attempted robbery.

Investigators say on July 31, Orak robbed a 7-Eleven on East Main Street and another store location less than 2 miles away on Greentree Road.

Less than two weeks later, investigators believe Orak tried to rob the 7-Eleven on East Main Street again, but fled the store before the clerk handed over any cash.

Orak, who is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in Camden County, was developed as a suspect through an "extensive investigation," according to police.

Once his time at the Camden County Jail is satisfied, investigators say Orak will be transferred to Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.