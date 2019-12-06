article

Police have released further details regarding a multi-vehicle crash that left a man and woman dead in Bucks County on Friday.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on I-95 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 413 in Bristol.

Police said a 37-year-old man driving a 2016 Mazda CX-5 was traveling southbound in the right lane when he struck a 47-year-old man driving a 2004 Toyota Sienna, causing the latter to hit a concrete barrier. The Toyota Sienna came to a final rest in the right lane and shoulder while facing northbound in the southbound lane and caught on fire.

Two passengers of the Toyota Sienna, a 20-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, suffered fatal injuries. Both are from Philadelphia.

It remains unclear whether the Mazda driver was injured as a result of the crash. The extent of the Toyota Sienna driver's injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased. The crash remains under investigation.

