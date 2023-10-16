Man arrested after 2 gunpoint sexual assaults in Philadelphia that may be connected: police

Police have made an arrest after a pair of reported gunpoint sexual assaults in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood that they believe could be connected.

Michael Henry, 30, was taken into custody Friday, and is being charged in at least one of two sexual assaults that occurred last weekend.

On Saturday, police say a woman reported that while she was inside her vehicle waiting a traffic light at 55th and Kingsessing Avenue, a suspect approached her vehicle, pointed a small black handgun at her and demanded money.

Police say the woman gave the suspect $20 before he ordered her to unlock her car doors. The suspect, according to police, entered her vehicle and made her drive to 49th and St. Bernard Street where they say he sexually assaulted her.

Philadelphia Police Department releases images of the alleged offender

Officials say the suspect drove the victim to an ATM, told her to take out cash and fled the area after the victim handed over the money.

A day later, police say another woman reported that as she was walking near the 5100 block of Springfield Avenue, a suspect approached her on the 1100 block of South Pacon Street, pointed a silver handgun at her side and demanded money.

According to police, the victim gave the suspect $25 and some prescription medication. The suspect forced the woman into an alleyway in the rear of Paxon Street where police say he sexually assaulted her, then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Based off the descriptions of the suspect, Philadelphia police believe both assault incidents may have been related.

Officials say Henry is currently charged for one of these assaults, but is a suspect in several other rapes and one robbery. Several charges, including rape, robbery, and related offenses, have been submitted in connection to these incidents.

FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce spoke to people in the Kingsessing neighborhood who expressed just how shocked and horrified they were to learn about the sexual assault incidents.

"Just utter shock especially 5 o’clock in afternoon broad daylight public street," said Captain Alleyne-Parker "It has to be soul-crushing…your whole sense of being has just been destroyed, sense of safety destroyed. Just horrible horrible horrible incident"

Neighbors told Joyce the area is typically quiet.

"It’s terrifying," said a Kingsessing resident. "We try to be careful, try not to stay out too late at night, but you can only do so much it’s just really scary."

"I am absolutely stunned," said Harry Myers, Kingsessing resident. "I’ve been in neighborhood for about 4 years"

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Special Victims Unit, Special Investigations Unit 215-685-3264 or call 9-1-1.