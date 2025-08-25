Man arrested after deadly shooting in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Devante Jackson, 31, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Rasheim Childs during an argument on Sunday. Jackson and Childs both suffered gunshot wounds to the leg during the deadly confrontation. Police rushed Childs to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.



What we know:

Investigators say Devante Jackson, 31, shot 48-year-old Rasheim Childs to death during an argument just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Jackson also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the deadly confrontation, according to police.

Both men were brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center where Childs was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what the men were arguing about leading up to the shooting.