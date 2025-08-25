Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after deadly shooting in Philadelphia: police

By
Published  August 25, 2025 10:40am EDT
The Brief

    • Devante Jackson, 31, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Rasheim Childs during an argument on Sunday.
    • Jackson and Childs both suffered gunshot wounds to the leg during the deadly confrontation.
    • Police rushed Childs to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators believe a 31-year-old man shot and killed another man during an argument early Sunday morning in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say Devante Jackson, 31, shot 48-year-old Rasheim Childs to death during an argument just before 3 a.m. Sunday. 

Jackson also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the deadly confrontation, according to police.

Both men were brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center where Childs was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what the men were arguing about leading up to the shooting.

