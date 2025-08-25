Man arrested after deadly shooting in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators believe a 31-year-old man shot and killed another man during an argument early Sunday morning in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Investigators say Devante Jackson, 31, shot 48-year-old Rasheim Childs to death during an argument just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Jackson also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the deadly confrontation, according to police.
Both men were brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center where Childs was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what the men were arguing about leading up to the shooting.