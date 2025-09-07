Man arrested after killing 1 in East Lansdowne shooting

article

Marquise Rasheed Smith, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night in East Lansdowne.

The shooting occurred along the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue on Sept. 6. Police responded to the scene of the crime just before 8 p.m.

Officials say the victim has been identified as Jermaine Richardson of Upper Darby. He was shot multiple times in the chest. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Smith faces multiple charges and is currently at Delware County Prison with no bail.

A full investigation is underway.

This is a developing story—check back for updates.