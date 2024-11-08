Man arrested in connection with Center City sexual assault of teen
PHILADELPHIA - A man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teen in Center City has been arrested, police said.
Derrick Henry, 34, was arrested Friday, around 9:30 in the morning, at Temple University Hospital. According to authorities, he was at the hospital being treated for an unrelated problem.
Henry, who does not have a permanent address, sexually assaulted the victim, a 15-year-old girl, on the 800 block of Chestnut Street November 2nd, just before 1:30 in the morning, officials said.
He is being charged with rape, sexual assault, endangering the welfare and other related charges.
The investigation is being handled by Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit.