Man arrested in connection with Center City sexual assault of teen

article

A man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teen in Center City has been arrested, police said.

Derrick Henry, 34, was arrested Friday, around 9:30 in the morning, at Temple University Hospital. According to authorities, he was at the hospital being treated for an unrelated problem.

Henry, who does not have a permanent address, sexually assaulted the victim, a 15-year-old girl, on the 800 block of Chestnut Street November 2nd, just before 1:30 in the morning, officials said.

Related article

He is being charged with rape, sexual assault, endangering the welfare and other related charges.

The investigation is being handled by Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit.