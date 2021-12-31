Suspect arrested in Christmas morning attack of Philadelphia runner

A suspect is facing charges in the seemingly unprovoked attack of a Philadelphia runner on Christmas morning.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Rami Muhammad has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He is due in court for a hearing on Jan. 12.

Schoolteacher Bennett Brookstein was running alone on MLK Boulevard around 8 a.m. Christmas morning when someone allegedly punched and stabbed him. He was able to get away from the attacker and found another group of runners.

"I thought I knocked on like a metal hanger and I turned around and they were like no there’s something in your back and your shirt is all bloody," said Brookstein. "At that point, they said yeah you were stabbed."

Police later found and arrested a suspect.

"If I’m not going to run with a group I’ve got to be in places that are lit up I don’t know what I’m going to carry with me," Brookstein told FOX 29. "It definitely throws things off when you’re running by yourself."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter