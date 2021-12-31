1 woman, 5 men injured in Germantown shooting, police say

Police say six people were injured in a hail of gunfire late Thursday night in Germantown.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 21-year-old woman shot multiple times in the abdomen and drove her to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in critical condition, according to investigators.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that five men between the ages of 19-29 later arrived at local hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Among the victims, police say a 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and a 19-year-old was shot twice in the leg. All five men are expected to survive, police said.

Investigators found at least 65 spent shell casings scattered around the street. Police say three unattended cars parked on a nearby side street were also hit by gunfire.

Evidence markers counted as high as 90 following a sextuple shooting Thursday night in Germantown.

It's believed that the 21-year-old woman may have been the intended target of the shooting, but Small said that due to the number of shots fired it's hard to tell.

"She may be the intended target due to the fact that she was hit so many times, but due to the fact that we found over 65 spent shell casings, that's a whole lot of shots fired," Small said. "So it's hard to even say who's the intended target and who was struck by stray."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter