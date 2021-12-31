Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death outside of parked car in Kensington, police say

Police say a man was shot and killed just feet from his parked car Friday morning in Kensington.

KENSINGTON - Authorities are searching for a shooter after a man was gunned down just feet away from his parked car Friday morning in Kensington. 

The deadly shooting happened near the intersection of A Street and Indiana Street just before 2 a.m., according to police. 

A 29-year-old man was near his parked car when investigators say someone shot him in the back. 

Officers from the 24th district were flagged down by a person who saw the man lying in the street. He was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m., police said. 

Police are hopeful that nearby crime cameras and business surveillance footage will help them identify the shooter. 

