Man shot to death outside of parked car in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - Authorities are searching for a shooter after a man was gunned down just feet away from his parked car Friday morning in Kensington.
The deadly shooting happened near the intersection of A Street and Indiana Street just before 2 a.m., according to police.
A 29-year-old man was near his parked car when investigators say someone shot him in the back.
Officers from the 24th district were flagged down by a person who saw the man lying in the street. He was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m., police said.
Police are hopeful that nearby crime cameras and business surveillance footage will help them identify the shooter.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- 1 woman, 5 men injured in Germantown shooting, police say
- Philly anti-violence groups walk neighborhoods for zero homicides heading into 2022
- 14-year-old boy wounded in West Philadelphia double shooting, police say
- Boy, 13, fatally hit by car while crossing street with group of teens in Delaware, police say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement