Man shot to death outside of parked car in Kensington, police say

Authorities are searching for a shooter after a man was gunned down just feet away from his parked car Friday morning in Kensington.

The deadly shooting happened near the intersection of A Street and Indiana Street just before 2 a.m., according to police.

A 29-year-old man was near his parked car when investigators say someone shot him in the back.

Officers from the 24th district were flagged down by a person who saw the man lying in the street. He was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m., police said.

Police are hopeful that nearby crime cameras and business surveillance footage will help them identify the shooter.

