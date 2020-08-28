Man arrested in connection to shooting over social distancing rules at Wawa in Juniata

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a shooting allegedly sparked by an argument over social distancing rules at a Wawa in Juniata early Friday morning.

Officers responded to 1300 block of East Erie Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Philadelphia Police Cheif Inspector Scott Small says the suspected shooter was told by a Wawa security guard that he had to wait to go inside because there were too many customers in the store.

Police say the man entered the store and began arguing with the guard. A second security guard, who police say does not work at the Wawa, intervened in the argument and a fight broke out between the men.

The brawl reportedly spilled into the vestibule area of the store where police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 25-year-old security guard in the chest.

Small says the victim was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital and transferred to Temple University Hospital in grave condition.

More information is expected on the identity of the suspect and possible charges.

