Man arrested in deadly shooting of former NFL player outside Pennsylvania bar: officials

A man suspected in the murder of former NFL player Antonio Dennard is in police custody, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Berks County officials say Tuesday at around 2 p.m. Jose Daniel Pizarro, 26, was arrested inside an apartment building located in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York by members of the United States Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and the New York City Police Department.

Pizarro was transported to the NYPD’s 120th Precinct where he was processed and currently awaiting arraignment.

He will be extradited to Pennsylvania to answer to the homicide charges.

Investigators named Pizarro as a suspect in the Oct. 16 shooting death of 32-year-old Antonio Dennard that occurred in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant.

Officers from the Muhlenberg Township Police Department were called to the restaurant after Dennard showed up at Reading Hospital's emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dennard, a Berks County resident, later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to police.

Dennard played as a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars during his time in the NFL.

Through investigative efforts, authorities say Pizarro was announced as a suspect over a week after the shooting.