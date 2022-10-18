Former NFL player Antonio Dennard fatally shot outside of Pennsylvania bar, authorities say
READING, Pa. - Former NFL player Antonio Dennard has died after he was shot in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Police say Dennard, 32, was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant, just outside of Reading.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- State Police: Man dressed in clown mask, armed with sword robs Chestnuthill Township store
- Police: 200 cars cause havoc at Willow Grove mall pop-up rally, 3 injured in 'severe' crash
- Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6
According to authorities, he was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Officials have ruled his death a homicide and are currently investigating.
Dennard played as a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars during his time in the NFL.
JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 30: Antonio Dennard #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at EverBank Field on August 30, 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)