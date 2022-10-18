Former NFL player Antonio Dennard fatally shot outside of Pennsylvania bar, authorities say

Former NFL player Antonio Dennard has died after he was shot in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police say Dennard, 32, was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant, just outside of Reading.

According to authorities, he was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Officials have ruled his death a homicide and are currently investigating.

Dennard played as a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars during his time in the NFL.