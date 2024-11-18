Man arrested for rape, sexual assault of two victims on Philadelphia streets: police

Philadelphia police say a suspected rapist is off the streets after a 22-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday.

Abdul Ford is charged with rape, sexual assault and related charges for two incidents over the past two days.

On Sunday, police say Ford grabbed a victim from behind before sexually assaulting them on the 1600 block of Point Breeze Avenue around 10:50 p.m.

A few hours later, Ford grabbed and sexually assaulted another victim just blocks away on the 2000 block of Wharton Street, police say.

Both victims were able to flee, but police say the suspect took the second victim's phone.

He was arrested after the phone was tracked to the 1300 block of South 22nd Street.