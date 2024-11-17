2 teens injured after separate shootings across Philadelphia Sunday: police

Two teenagers were hospitalized after police say they were injured in two different shootings Sunday.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot once in her stomach on the 2500 block of North 29th Street at around 4:49 p.m.

She was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children by medics where she was placed in stable condition.

Just hours later, at around 7:30 p.m., police say a 15-year-old boy sustained two gunshot wounds, one in his left arm and the other in his right finger. The incident occurred on the 100 block of East Erie Avenue.

He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital via private vehicle, where he was placed in stable condition.

For both incidents, no weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

Both are ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous.