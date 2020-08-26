Man assaulted, $5k stolen during home invasion in Crescentville

article

Authorities are investigating after they say a group of men forced their way into a home in Crescentville and assaulted a man before fleeing with thousands.

Police say the home invasion happened on the 800 block of Scattergood Street shortly before 7 a.m.

According to investigators, four men forced entry into the home and used a gun to assault a man. The victim did not require medical attention.

Police say the group stole $5,000 and fled the home in a gray vehicle. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact police immediately.

