Man breaks leg after jumping from bridge while trying to flee crash on I-95: police

article

The Brief Jigar N. Parekh was arrested after police say he jumped from a bridge and broke his leg while fleeing the scene of a crash. Parekh, a Philadelphia resident, was allegedly "exhibiting numerous signs of drug impairment" when he was arrested. He was taken into custody and brought to the hospital for treatment.



A Philadelphia man was arrested after authorities say he jumped off an overpass and broke his leg while trying to flee a crash early Thursday morning.

Jigar N. Parekh was allegedly "exhibiting numerous signs of drug impairment" when troopers found him injured underneath a bridge near I-95.

It's believed Parekh was behind the wheel of a car that was involved in an accident that caused one of the two vehicles involved to overturn.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police were called to mile marker 31.5 around 3:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a two-car crash, according to investigators.

While responding to the crash, a witness told police that one of the drivers involved in the overturned crash fled the scene by jumping from a bridge.

Troopers searched the area and found Jigar N. Parekh underneath the bridge suffering from a broken left leg and broken ankle.

Investigators believe Parekh was "exhibiting numerous signs of drug impairment" when troopers caught up to him.

He was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital for treatment.