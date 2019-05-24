Man caught on video bathing in Wendy's kitchen sink; business still passes health inspection

A video that’s making its rounds on social media allegedly shows a former Wendy’s employee taking a bath in the restaurant’s industrial-sized kitchen sink in an apparent prank.

The Wendy’s is located in Milton, Florida, and a Snapchat video of the young man getting into soapy water wearing only swim trunks surfaced on Tuesday. The Snapchat video was posted to Facebook by Haley Leach.

In the video, the young man is shown getting into the large sink in the kitchen as other employees take video and egg him on. He sits down in the sink and begins to wash himself, with other employees urging him to wash under his arms as they laugh.

The video has been viewed nearly 730,000 times, shared nearly 14,000 times and has more than 2,000 comments.

“I don’t suggest anyone eating at the Milton Wendy’s again,” Leach said, adding three barfing face emoticons.

Representatives for the restaurant released a statement to the Pensacola News Journal, stating the man no longer works there.

"We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team,” the statement said.

State health inspectors learned about the incident later that day and paid the restaurant a visit Wednesday. After providing instructions to the restaurant on sanitation and safety requirements, it passed its inspection, according to NWF Daily News.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.