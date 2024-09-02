Man charged after physical altercation with police following domestic dispute with spouse in Wildwood

article

The Brief Rakesh Patel, 47, is facing a lot of charges after police say a domestic dispute with his spouse led to a physical altercation with Wildwood police on Labor Day. Patel has been charged with terroristic threats, disarming a law enforcement officer, and more. Detectives are awaiting a search warrant for a vehicle he tried to flee the scene in.



On Monday at around 12:03 p.m., uniformed Wildwood patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of Ocean Avenue for reports of a disturbance near the front lobby.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that a man identified as Rakesh Patel, 47, attempted to kick open the lobby door during an ongoing domestic dispute with his spouse.

While searching the area, officers noticed Patel attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle parked nearby.

Then, Patel got into a physical altercation with two officers who removed him from the vehicle.

During the physical encounter, police say Patel attempted to remove duty weapons from both officers' holsters. Police say the officers were not seriously injured.

Patel was taken into custody

Upon further investigation, Wildwood detectives collected multiple items at the scene including the slide of a semi-automatic handgun, ten rounds of 9mm ammunition, a rifle hand grip, and a few items of Patel’s clothing.

The vehicle in question is being held for investigative purposes pending a court-authorized search warrant.

Patel has been charged with Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of a Ghost Gun, Burglary, Terroristic Threats, Resisting Arrest, Eluding, two counts of 3rd degree Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and 4th degree Certain Persons Not to Possess Weapons or Ammunition, with possibly more charges to follow.

Patel was placed in the Cape May County Correctional Center.