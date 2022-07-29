Man charged after threatening to throw baby off I-95 overpass, assaulting Pa. trooper

A man has been charged for threatening the lives of three people, including a baby, and assaulting a police officer, according to the DA's office.

According to authorities. Raheem Murphy, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, endangering welfare of children, assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and other charges.

An investigation by Pennsylvania State Troopers and the Philadelphia Police Department revealed that Murphy threatened the safety and life of his child and the life of his former partner, who is the mother of the baby, according to the District Attorney.

Police say he also threatened the life of a bystander who attempted to intervene and assaulted a Pennsylvania State Trooper who responded and tried to arrest him.

Authorities say Murphy, who was in a domestic argument with the baby's mother, used a gun and threatened their lives as well as his own.

He then drove the mother and child to I-95 against their will, got out of the vehicle, and took the baby out, threatening to throw it off the overpass, officials say.

A bystander stepped in to intervene and Murphy threatened the person with the gun, according to police.

Police responded to the scene and the DA's Office says Murphy assaulted a responding trooper.

Officers were able to resolve the situation without incident to the mother, child or bystander.

SKYFOX flew over the incident as officers were responding.

Murphy is being held on $1.5 million bail and he has been ordered to stay away from his former partner and the child.

The D.A.'s Office says he must also undergo a mental health evaluation.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, resources are available. Please call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-888-799-7233 or Women Against Abuse at 1-866-723-3014.