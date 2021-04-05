Man charged after video shows drivers doing donuts on Capital Beltway

Maryland State Police have confirmed at least one driver has received six traffic citations and fines totaling $1,800 after video showed drivers allegedly stopping traffic, driving recklessly and doing donuts, or burnouts, on the Capital Beltway on Sunday.

The Prince George's County man, 20-year-old Jonathan Iraheta, was charged with traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, aggressive driving and more.

MDSP received multiple calls around 7 p.m. Sunday concerning drivers in high-performance vehicles blocking the road and spinning wheels on the inner loop of I-495 near Rt. 1.

While a trooper was responding, Prince George's County Police received a call saying the group was now on Rt. 212 and the trooper diverted to that location.

The trooper reported seeing an orange 2020 Dodge Charger driving recklessly on westbound Rt. 212 at I-95.

State police stressed that the man was charged in connection with the incident on Rt. 212, not the Capital Beltway.

The driver of the car was identified as Iraheta and he was issued six traffic citations.

A similar incident took place in Maryland last year where a 22-year-old Virginia man was arrested and charged with four counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations after video showed him doing burnouts on the Bay Bridge.

No information has been released on others driving recklessly and doing donuts on the Beltway. The investigation is ongoing.