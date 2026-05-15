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Woman hit by stray bullet while inside North Philadelphia home: police

Updated  May 15, 2026 9:49am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A 25-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet fired into the air early Friday morning in Philly.
    • The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
    • Officers found over a dozen fired shells outside the property.

PHILADELPHIA - A woman is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet while inside a North Philadelphia home early Friday morning, police say.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of North 8th Street around 3 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say a 25-year-old woman was found inside a property on the block suffering from a gunshot wound to the right knee.

She was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the woman was shot by someone who was firing into the air outside the property. 

Police collected a dozen 40 caliber shells and six 9mm shells at the crime scene.

The shooter fled before police arrived.

The Source

  • Information in this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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