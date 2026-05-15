Philadelphia drug ring accused of distributing large quantities of fentanyl in Pennsylvania

The Brief Prosecutors will announce charges following the recent takedown of a Philadelphia drug ring. The operation is accused of distributing large quantities of fentanyl in Pennsylvania and beyond. Attorney General Dave Sunday and local law enforcement will hold a press conference on Friday.



Prosecutors on Friday will announce the recent takedown of a massive fentanyl-trafficking operation based in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and law enforcement partners will hold a 10:30 a.m. press conference.

Officials are expected to announce charges against multiple people allegedly involved in the drug trafficking ring.

The operation is accused of distributing large quantities of fentanyl across Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

What you can do:

You can watch the 10:30 a.m. press conference in the live video player above.