Man charged for allegedly swiping beach bags during Fourth of July weekend

A Wildwood man is facing theft charges after police say he snatched at least three beach bags during Fourth of July weekend at the New Jersey shore.

Keith Press, 18, was charged with multiple counts of theft after police said he stole a beach bag off a chair Monday afternoon on the beach near 12th Street.

Officers from the North Wildwood Police Department allegedly saw Press leaving the beach at 16th Street with the bag. He was later found by officers hiding behind a grill on the 500 block of East 17th Street, according to police.

Officers and members of the North Wildwood Beach Patrol later discovered that Press was responsible for at least two other beach bag thefts in the area.

Press was charged with theft and placed on a warrant in accordance with New Jersey's Criminal Justice Reform guidelines, according to police.

