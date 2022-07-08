Man charged in 4th of July road rage shooting in Old City, prosecutors say

Prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged a man in a Fourth of July road rage shooting that happened just blocks away from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged 29-year-old Damon Hudgins with several offenses, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

According to investigators, Hudgins is accused of starting a traffic altercation with two brothers by beeping at their car and pulling in front of their vehicle on the 200 block of Market Street.

Hudgins, according to police, exited his car and chucked a can of soda at the brother's vehicle.

Police say both of the brothers then got out of their car to confront Hudgins, who fired one shot that hit one of the brothers in the leg. The second victim got into Hudgins' car and fought with him until a nearby Philadelphia police officer intervened and brought the incident to an end.

The victim, a 20-year-old, was taken by police to Jefferson Hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Authorities say Hudgins firearm was legally owned, and he had no criminal history.