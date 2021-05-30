Man charged in Coatesville shooting that injured 18-year-old

article

A man is behind bars after a shooting Saturday night in Coatesville left a young man in critical condition, according to police.

Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of Community Lane around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim.

When officers arrived they were told the victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Brandywine Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Local authorities charged 20-year-old Dapree Bryant with weapons-related offenses in connection to the shooting, according to a Sunday afternoon update. He remains in custody at the Chester County Prison.

Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact investigators at 610-384-2300.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter