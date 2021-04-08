Man charged in deadly Easter morning shooting near Cherry Hill apartment building

A Cherry Hill man is facing murder and weapons charges after prosecutors said he shot and killed a 64-year-old Delaware man in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Easter Sunday.

Tymere Brown, 26, was arrested in Wilmington on Wednesday night by local U.S. Marshals and charged with first-degree murder. Brown was developed as a suspect following witness accounts, according to Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.

Officers from the Cherry Hill Police Department were called to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Abbey Road around 4:30 a.m. last Sunday. Police found 64-year-old Leopold McKoy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not provide a motive for the shooting in a Thursday morning update.

Brown is being held in a Delaware detention center and will be sent back to New Jersey, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter