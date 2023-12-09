Man charged in death of 75-year-old mother in Ocean City: police

article

A man is facing charges after police say he murdered his own mother in Cape May County.

According to Ocean City police, Friday at around 3:59 p.m. they received a call from Jeffrey Surgent, who said he suffered from mental illness, and he had just killed his mother.

Upon arrival to Surgent’s residence, located on the 600 block of 6th Street in Ocean City, officers say they discovered Jeffrey Surgent and the body of his 74-year-old mother.

According to officials, Jeffrey Surgent, 46 was arrested and charged with murder (1st degree), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (3rd degree), and unlawful possession of a weapon (4th degree).

Surgent is in police custody at a secure medical facility.

The incident is being investigated by the Ocean City Police Department Detective Bureau, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the New Jersey Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.