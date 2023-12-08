Expand / Collapse search
Mount Laurel man sentenced for bias intimidation in 2021 viral racist rant

Published 
Burlington County
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - A New Jersey man whose racist rant towards his neighbors was captured on video in 2021 was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison.

Edward C. Matthews, 47, pleaded guilty in October to charges of bias intimidation and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. 

The charges stemmed from an incident in early-July 2021 when a resident filed a harassment complaint against Matthews with the Mount Laurel Police Department.

Later that day, officials say a Mount Laurel police officer responded to a Coventry Way residence for a report of a male needing to be removed from the area. 

Upon arrival, the officer found Mathews using racial slurs while engaged in a verbal altercation with four neighbors.

According to officials, an investigation revealed a pattern of abuse from Mathews against his neighbors that included leaving a threatening note on one of their cars.

Authorities later filed the drug offense filed after psilocin mushrooms were discovered during a search of his home.