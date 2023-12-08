Police investigating slashings carried out by knife-wielding cyclist along Pennypack Trail

Philadelphia police are investigating multiple knife attacks along Pennypack Trail that have occurred over the last few weeks.

The first incident occurred back on Nov. 22, around 8:15 a.m. on the trail.

The victim was out for a run when a cyclist approached from behind and announced themselves. Police say the cyclist became enraged and produced a large knife, described as a machete, and slashed the victim multiple times on their arms and hands.

The second incident occurred just two days later around 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 24.

Police say two people were walking on the trail near the 2800 block of Winchester Ave. when they were approached by a man on a black bicycle who attacked one of them with a large knife. This victim also suffered cuts to the arms and hands.

In both incidents, the suspect was described by police as a Hispanic male with a thin build riding a black or dark-colored BMX bicycle.

Both victims were treated for their injuries at nearby hospitals.

Nearly two weeks after the first two incidents, police learned of a third encounter that happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Detectives were contacted by a witness who says she was walking on the trail when she encountered a man on a black BMX bicycle. She told police the man became agitated and began yelling at her, before attempting to retrieve an unknown object that was tied to the bike.

The victim was able to flee the area and was not harmed.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or any similar incidents is asked to contact police.