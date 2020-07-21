Man charged in street racing crash that killed pedestrian's unborn child

article

A Philadelphia man is facing charges after police say he was participating in a street race when he struck a pregnant pedestrian, killing her unborn child.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Monday morning on Broad Street near Diamond Street.

Police say Yaaseen Bivines, 19, was participating in a street race when he collided with the other vehicle, lost control of his car, and struck a wall where three people were sitting.

Bivines' car struck a 27-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant, seriously injuring her.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where doctors performed an emergency C-section. The baby girl was pronounced dead after delivery.

Bivines is facing a number of charges including third-degree murder of an unborn child, aggravated assault, driving under the influence, and related charges.

