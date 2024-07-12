Man charged with rape of young child worked as emotional support therapist at Delaware school

article

A man who worked as a therapist at a Delaware school has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a young child, police announced on Friday.

Earlier this month, New Castle County Police say they received a report of a sexual assault against a child in Wilmington.

Detectives learned that a five-year-old child reported that John Arnold, 47, had sexual contact with them on multiple occasions.

Authorities then learned that Arnold had worked as an emotional support therapist for the Brandywine School District. Investigators say there is no evidence at this time that indicates any students from the district were victims.

Arnold, 47, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with rape and related offenses.

He was arraigned and bail was set at more than $1 million.