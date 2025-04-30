Woman killed, man injured in Philadelphia double shooting: police

article

The Brief Police are searching for a shooter after a woman was killed and a man was injured Wednesday morning in Philadelphia. Officers found the victims both suffering from gunshot wounds on the 1500 block of East Luzzerne Street around 9:30 a.m. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.



A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after police say they were both shot Wednesday morning in Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of East Luzzerne Street in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood, police say.

No arrests have been reported.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of E. Luzzerne Street around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds, and brought them both to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators say the female victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the man was still being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests were reported by police immediately following the deadly double shooting.

What we don't know:

Police say no one is in custody in the deadly shooting and they did not provide a description of a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.