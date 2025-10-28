Man charged in road rage shooting that injured woman in Bucks County

The Brief A road rage incident in Newtown Township, Bucks County led to a shooting on Monday evening. A woman was injured in the shooting and a suspect was quickly apprehended by police. Police are continuing to investigate and are asking any witnesses to come forward.



A man has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident in Newtown Township turned violent Monday evening, resulting in a shooting.

What we know:

Newtown Township Police, along with Middletown Township Police, responded to a shooting near Newtown Bypass and Woodbourne Road. A woman was shot in the wrist and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she is in stable condition. The suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident.

Cristopher Corbi, 41, of Warrington, Pa., has been arrested after police say he was involved in the road rage incident that escalated into a shooting. | Newtown Township Police,

Cristopher Corbi, 41, of Warrington, Pa., faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault. Police say he was involved in the road rage incident that escalated into a shooting.

Police say the vehicles involved were traveling eastbound on the Newtown Bypass before heading south onto Woodbourne Road. The suspect was located at Washington Crossing Road and Stoopville Road, where he was taken into custody.

Police are actively investigating multiple scenes in the area and have recovered a firearm. They assure the public that there is no further danger.

What you can do:

Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Newtown Township Police at 215-579-1000 x 317 (Detective Goodwin).

What we don't know:

The motive behind the road rage incident and further details about the suspect's actions remain unclear.