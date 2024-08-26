Man charged for unprovoked attack on multiple people in Center City

article

A 36-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he was involved in an unprovoked attack on multiple people in Center City Monday.

The incident occurred at around 7:15 a.m. near the 2200 block of Market Street.

Police say a man, later identified as 36-year-old Donnell Bruce, assaulted three elderly individuals (two women and one man) by pushing them to the ground in an unprovoked attack.

Following the initial assault, Bruce continued west on Market Street, where he attacked a 22-year-old woman, punching her in the face knocking her to the ground.

They say he then attempted to steal a bag from a 77-year-old man. When the man resisted, Bruce punched him in the mouth.

Responding officers quickly located the suspect and detained him.

All victims sustained minor injuries.

Bruce has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, and other related offenses.



