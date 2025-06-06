Trans woman burned with unknown chemical in Philadelphia; police looking to ID three juveniles

The Brief Philadelphia police have released video of three juveniles they're looking to identify after they say a trans woman was burned with acid over the weekend. The 25-year-old victim suffered severe burns to her face and leg as a result of the attack. Police have not yet made any arrests in the case.



Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing three juveniles they’re looking to identify and speak with after a trans woman was attacked and left with severe burns from an unknown substance.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 1, in the unit block of South 51st Street around 1:40 p.m.

The victim was left with severe burns on her face and leg as a result of the incident.

What we know:

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a call for an assault in West Philadelphia. When officers arrived on scene, they met with the 25-year-old victim who informed them that a group of juveniles threw an unknown caustic substance on her face and body.

She told police she had been wearing headphones at the time of the attack, and was unsure if the juveniles said anything to her prior to the attack.

She was treated at Temple University Hospital’s Burn Center for second and third degree burns on her face and leg.

On Friday, police released surveillance video of three juveniles they were looking to identify in connection with the assault.

Police say they blurred the faces of two of the juveniles because they are believed to be tender-aged.

Following the incident, video shows the juveniles boarding SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line at 52nd Street and getting off at 60t Street.

Investigators also added on Friday that the substance used in the attack could possibly have been battery acid.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta released a statement on the attack Friday, pointing out that the attack on trans victim occurred on the day of the city’s Pride march.

"What happened to this young woman in West Philly is horrific—and even more so because the suspects are kids, just 8 to 12 years old. Pride is supposed to be a celebration. Instead, we’re starting with a hate-fueled attack that will leave this 25-year-old woman scarred for life," the statement began.

"This is what happens when bigotry is left unchecked—when hate spreads online, in our communities, and into the hands of children."

Kenyatta went on to add that parents ‘need to step up.’

"We all have a role to play in teaching our kids dignity, empathy and basic humanity. When you stop teaching respect, you start seeing violence. I’m praying for her recovery. And I want her to know we see her, we love her, and we’re not letting this go."