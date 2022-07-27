Man charged with murder after woman's burned body found near N.J. cemetery, officials say

article

An arrest has been made in connection to a suspicious death investigation in Mercer County.

The investigation began after a "severely burned body" was found near a cemetery on Clover Avenue Tuesday. The victim was later identified as 39-year-old Lisa Lloyd, of Ewing.

Surveillance footage reportedly revealed a Chevy S10 pickup truck in the area where the body was found. A large fire was also seen adjacent to the vehicle a short time later.

Harley Wildmann, 42, was arrested later that morning during a traffic stop near Chambers and East Franklin streets.

He is charged with murder, desecration of human remains, weapons offenses and tampering with evidence.

A woman was also in the vehicle at the time of his arrest, but was released by police.