Severely burned body found near cemetery in Mercer County, officials say

A suspicious death investigation is underway after officials say a burned body was found in Mercer County Tuesday morning.

Police responded after receiving calls about what appeared to be human remains by a cemetery in the Clover Avenue area.

A severely burned body was reportedly found when officers arrived on the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials are investigating the death, and say an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.