Severely burned body found near cemetery in Mercer County, officials say
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - A suspicious death investigation is underway after officials say a burned body was found in Mercer County Tuesday morning.
Police responded after receiving calls about what appeared to be human remains by a cemetery in the Clover Avenue area.
A severely burned body was reportedly found when officers arrived on the scene.
Officials are investigating the death, and say an autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.