Central Bucks School District to vote on controversial library book policy

The Central Bucks School Board will vote Monday on a controversial new library policy that targets book content.

The new policy will allow the board to control what books are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content.

Critics argue that the policy goes too far and would result in classic books getting banned.

Central Bucks School District's Superintendent Dr. Abram Lucabaugh said it's not a ban, and the new policy is aimed at ensuring children aren't reading inappropriate material.

"What we do want is every one of our student to be seen, but we also want our students to be seen in our library book and that they are age-appropriate," Dr. Lucabaugh said.

The vote will be preceded by a round of open-floor public comment. The district is streaming the meeting and vote on its website.