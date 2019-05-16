Man charged with murder in missing Frankford man's death

Police say a man has been charged following the discovery of a man's body in a large plastic container in a Northeast Philadelphia row home.

70-year-old Robert Derer was last seen leaving his home on Fillmore Street in Frankford to get pizza. Police later found his body.

According to police, 28-year-old Michael Ciaccia has been charged with murder, false imprisonment, criminal conspiracy, robbery, and related charges.

Earlier this week, 25-year-old Andrew Ciaccia and 21-year-old Vanessa Pena were charged with evidence-tampering, obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.